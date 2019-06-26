Toni Braxton's Niece Lauren Braxton's Cause of Death Revealed

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 26, 2019 2:11 PM

Toni Braxton

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Lifetime

Almost two months after her passing, Lauren Braxton's cause of death has been revealed.

Lauren, the daughter of Michael Conrad Braxton Jr. and the niece ofToni Braxtonpassed away in late April at the age of 24. The medical examiner's office in Maryland now tells E! News that the autopsy has been complete and that the cause of death for Lauren is heroin overdose and fentanyl intoxication. The manner is still undetermined.

At the time of Lauren's passing in April, the Braxton family released a statement, saying, "We ask that you please respect the family's privacy in this time of sadness and loss."

Toni Braxton's Niece Lauren Braxton Dead at 24

According to the incident report, obtained by E! News in April, Lauren was found laying on the kitchen floor by a witness who had just been talking with her approximately 10 minutes earlier. After the witness cited in the report realized that Lauren was unresponsive and that it was not a prank, she called 911. The fire department and EMS responded, however, despite their medical efforts, Lauren was pronounced dead at 12:44 p.m. on Monday, April 29.

Our thoughts are with the Braxton family during this difficult time.

