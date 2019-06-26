Toni Braxton's Niece Lauren Braxton's Cause of Death Revealed

Almost two months after her passing, Lauren Braxton's cause of death has been revealed.

Lauren, the daughter of Michael Conrad Braxton Jr. and the niece ofToni Braxton, passed away in late April at the age of 24. The medical examiner's office in Maryland now tells E! News that the autopsy has been complete and that the cause of death for Lauren is heroin overdose and fentanyl intoxication. The manner is still undetermined.

At the time of Lauren's passing in April, the Braxton family released a statement, saying, "We ask that you please respect the family's privacy in this time of sadness and loss."