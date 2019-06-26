Ashton Kutcher Reunites With Former Stepdaughter Rumer Willis at L.A. Bar

After all these years, Ashton Kutcher and Rumer Willis are still good friends.

The former stepfather and stepdaughter, in addition to a group of friends, reunited for a round of drinks at the Black Market Bar in Studio City on Tuesday night. An eyewitness tells E! News that while Ashton and Rumer waited in line they have a "very animated conservation with one another."

"They looked like old friends about to catch up over some drinks," the eyewitness shares. "They were totally chill, you could see in their body language there is a closeness, respect and affection there, they looked like the best of buddies."

It's been nearly eight years since Rumer's mom, Demi Moore, announced that she and Ashton were ending their six-year marriage. While there were rumors that Kutcher had cheated on Demi, it appears the pair split on amicable terms.