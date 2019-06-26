The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron Defends Hannah Brown After Being Shamed for "Dry Humping" Contestants

Tyler Cameron may deserves a rose after this exchange.

As Hannah Brown continues to face headlines for her season as The Bachelorette, one potential suitor is coming to her defense.

It all started when former contestant James Taylor took to Twitter and shared his thoughts about a recent episode.

"I'm a Hannah fan but girl you can't have it both ways. Make choices your future husband will be proud of after watching you do what you do on TV," he wrote on Twitter. "You don't have to dry hump em all. And don't get mad at someone else when YOU feel guilty. Send him home or own it. #TheBachelorette."

Ultimately, one of Hannah's men still in the running saw the tweet and decided to clap back.