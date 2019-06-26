Dog the Bounty Hunter and More Stars Pay Tribute to Beth Chapman After Her Death

Wed., Jun. 26, 2019

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Beth Chapman.

Earlier today, an attorney for the Chapman family confirmed to E! News that the reality star had passed away after a battle with throat cancer. She was 51.

"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven," Dog the Bounty Hunter wrote on Twitter. "We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

Just days ago, Beth was placed in a medically induced coma at a Honolulu hospital. Ultimately, those close to the reality star stayed positive and strong through her battle.

"Please say your prayers for Beth right now," Duane "Dog" Chapman previously shared online. "Thank you love you."

The couple's agent added, "Beth is one of the strongest people I've ever known, and if anyone can beat this, it's her. No matter what happens, she and the family have placed all of their hope, faith, and trust in God. Other than that, I'd just ask that all of her and Duane's fans keep Beth and the entire family in their prayers."

With news of her passing confirmed, many familiar faces in Hollywood are sharing their memories and tributes on social media. Take a look at just some of the few heartfelt posts below.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Chapman family during this difficult time. Funeral plans have yet to be revealed. 

