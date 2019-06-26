Ben Higgins Likens Lauren Bushnell Relationship to Hannah Brown and Luke P.

"It's just because I know that your body is a temple and honestly, like, I'm just thinking of you holding him bare-skinned and I'm just thinking in my mind like...it really pissed me off," Luke said in part. "I mean, it really frustrated me."

"I had a choice, what I wanted to do," Hannah told Luke. "And I know where my heart was in it, and it wasn't in a sexual way. It was in an experience that I wanted to have for myself."

In response, Luke told Hannah, "Right, but at the same time, I'm looking for you to meet my family soon, and I felt like it was a slap in the face. But no matter what you do, like I'm going to support you. Even if you make a boneheaded mistake and you just do something completely out of your character and something that's wrong, I'm going to do whatever it is to make things right. I'm in this, and we're gonna work through this together and I'm not worried about it."