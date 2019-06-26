Ariana Grande Celebrates Golden 26th Birthday With Epic "7 Rings" Cake

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jun. 26, 2019 9:55 AM

Breakfast at Tiffany's and bottles of bubbles. With this epic cake, Ariana Grande has no troubles.

After all, it's the Grammy-winning songstress' golden birthday—and she celebrated it in sweet style. In honor of her 26th birthday on Wednesday, the star got to blow out the candles on a golden two-tiered birthday cake topped with—you guessed it!—seven engagement rings, an obvious reference to her 2019 hit track. 

The famed performer, who has amassed massive success in recent months with the release of her fifth studio album, thank u, next, had plenty to be happy about on her special day. 

"Another year around the sun n she still wearing these f--kin ears," she wrote on Instagram, poking fun at her signature accessory. "Grateful for the love and for the people i get to share this life with. and thank u for the birthday wishes."

While the star dressed up for the occasion in a black sequin halter mini dress and matching satin gloves, it didn't last. 

"p.s. i changed into an xxxl hoodie minutes after this was taken, don't worry," she assured fans. 

This birthday looks a bit different from when Grande turned 25 last year. At the time, she was engaged to ex Pete Davidson and the two stepped out for a celebratory dinner with loved ones, complete with a cake decorated with a photo of the performer as a baby.

Her birthday outfit a year ago? A Louis Vuitton-print and black ensemble, finished with a pair of matching cat ears. Like she acknowledged—some things never change. 

Happy Birthday, Ariana!

