Andy Cohen Reveals Why Real Housewives Stars Get Booted From the Show

Bravo
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jun. 26, 2019 9:49 AM
Bravo
When it comes to the Real Housewives, fans always have their favorites. And whether those Bravolebrities hail from New York or Atlanta, it can be hard for viewers to say goodbye.
Andy Cohen revealed the real reason a reality star can get booted from a show in a new interview with Paper Magazine released Wednesday.
"If they become a turn-off to viewers, for whatever reason—they appear too fake, they're not interesting, they're not entertaining—[then they're no longer a fit]," the franchise's executive producer said. "When people cross the line and it becomes unreal, that's when they are out."
As for what makes a good Housewife, Cohen suggested there's certain criteria for that, too.
"Someone who's funny and unique and interesting to watch. Someone who has something to say, and is different, surprising and just watchable," he said. "There's a fine line between people who are desperate to be on reality television, and people who you want to watch on reality television. The Venn diagram of desperation and watchable, it's a very slim thing in the middle where it overlaps, and you're like, 'That's the bullseye, that's NeNe Leakes, that's Vicki [Gunvalson], that's Bethenny [Frankel].'"
Lisa Vanderpump is one of the most recent stars to say goodbye to franchise. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills celeb has been a part of the series since season one.
Gizelle Hernandez for Paper Magazine
In fact, Cohen has known many of the programs' "OGs" for over a decade. However, he admitted his relationship with the women on the show can be "complicated."
"I'm a boss, I'm a friend... I'm an adversary, I'm a button pusher," he said. "I've become legitimately friends with many of them. I care about them. So it's nuanced. And sometimes it's great and sometimes it's not great. It's an emotional relationship."
To read Cohen's full interview, check out the new issue of Paper Magazine.
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).
Flip or Flop Is Returning to HGTV, But What About the Tension Between Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa?
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?