Orange Is the New Black's Final Season Trailer Will Bring a Tear to Your Eye

It's all coming to an end for Piper, Taystee, Alex, Gloria, Nicky, Suzanne and the rest of the Orange Is the New Black crew. Netflix revealed the final season trailer and just a warning, it may pull on your heart strings.

"Life likes to test you. And when you make a bad choice, living with what you've done can be its own punishment," Taystee (Danielle Brooks) says in the trailer below.

When viewers were last in Litchfield, Piper (Taylor Schilling) was released after her wedding to Alex (Laura Prepon), Taystee was sentenced to life in prison after BFF Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore) lied on the stand and the prison was nearly torn apart by feuding sisters.