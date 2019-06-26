Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Are Making the Cut on Amazon: Get the Scoop on Their New Show

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are going from "make it work" on Project Runway to Making the Cut.

Amazon revealed new details about the new fashion series coming to Prime Video after the first runway challenge was filmed in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France on Tuesday, June 25.

The new show, coming in 2020, features 12 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world competing to take their brands to the next level and become a global powerhouse. Here's how the new show diverts from Project Runway: Looks from the series will be shoppable on Amazon and the winner will receive $1 million to invest in their brand.