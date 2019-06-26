Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary Studying Kama Sutra

Jill Duggar certainly knows any occasion can be a learning opportunity.

Take her 5th wedding anniversary, for example. She and husband Derick Dillard celebrated their special day with a romantic getaway to Branson, Missouri. The Counting On star documented everything from their meal at The Keeter Center and viewing of Toy Story 4 to, yep, their bedtime activities. Cuddled up in their bed and breakfast, the couple—they have kids Israel David Dillard, 4, and Samuel Scott Dillard, 23 months—played a seductive (yet "clean!") card game and read the Kama Sutra, all of which she posted on Instagram last night.

"We stayed at a bed and breakfast, then hung out at Silver Dollar City part of the time and saw our friends @southernraisedbandmusic perform," she captioned a series of photos. "Thanks @datingdivas for the fun games and ideas! If you don't know about them, check them out!! They've got lots of fun, clean, date/marriage tips and ideas!"