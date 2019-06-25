Big Brother Season 21's First Twist Is a Doozy

Camp BB might not make for the best summer ever after all.

We saw the houseguests settle in to the Big Brother house tonight for the premiere of season 21, but they didn't have long to get to know each other before Julie Chen announced the first twist. Each houseguest had to vote for someone other than themselves to be named Camp Director, and all they knew was that the Camp Director would be safe for the first week and could jeopardize their game.

A few houseguests campaigned for the gig, but it was Jackson who got it in the end, and then he learned exactly what his role would be. He has to choose four houseguests to banish from the game, forcing them to compete against each other to get back into the game. Three can succeed, and one person will be eliminated before the first eviction even happens, and it pretty much guarantees that Jackson's about to make four enemies right off the bat.