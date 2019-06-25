Big Brother Season 21's First Twist Is a Doozy

CBS
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Jun. 25, 2019 6:25 PM
Camp BB might not make for the best summer ever after all.
We saw the houseguests settle in to the Big Brother house tonight for the premiere of season 21, but they didn't have long to get to know each other before Julie Chen announced the first twist. Each houseguest had to vote for someone other than themselves to be named Camp Director, and all they knew was that the Camp Director would be safe for the first week and could jeopardize their game.
A few houseguests campaigned for the gig, but it was Jackson who got it in the end, and then he learned exactly what his role would be. He has to choose four houseguests to banish from the game, forcing them to compete against each other to get back into the game. Three can succeed, and one person will be eliminated before the first eviction even happens, and it pretty much guarantees that Jackson's about to make four enemies right off the bat.
Of course we'll have to wait for the next episode to find out which four he picks and which one of them will be banished for good, but we're stressed just thinking about it.
Elsewhere tonight, two houseguests realized they knew each other and immediately panicked.
In her intro, Christie revealed that she had just gotten out of a relationship with a "significantly older woman," and when she walked into the house, Broadway dancer Tommy was shocked. Turns out the significantly older woman Christie had dated was Tommy's aunt, and they were together for seven years.
Immediately, both Christie and Tommy independently decided they had to pretend they didn't know each other, so their first hug was "Hi, nice to meet you!"
We haven't yet seen them fully discuss this wild coincidence, but we're very much looking forward to see how this bond goes, if they can both survive the week.
Big Brother's premiere continues tomorrow at 8 p.m. on CBS.
