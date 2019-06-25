Why Meghan Trainor Says Her Husband Daryl Sabara Is Her Biggest ''Fan''

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jun. 25, 2019 5:38 PM
Meghan Trainor has truly found her perfect match in hubby Daryl Sabara.
It's been just about six months since the singer and Spy Kids actor were married in a winter wedding and they are loving life together. Meghan tells E! News, "Being a newlywed is amazing. I love it."
The "Dear Future Husband" singer says that her husband is truly "great" and "so supportive." While he seems basically perfect as he is, the songstress adds that his passion for her music makes her feel "amazing," especially in comparison to the men she previously dated.
"What's really cool is having someone you love actually be a fan of your writing and I never had that before him," she shares. "So like I'll write a song and he'll watch me or he'll help me out or we'll get in the car after and he plays it and he's like, ‘You're the greatest songwriter ever,' and that just feels amazing."
When the pair first revealed that they had tied the knot on her 25th birthday, Meghan shared, "It's the beginning of an awesome, whole new life... I got way more than I ever wished for."
Since then, the pop princess has said that they hope to have a baby in the near future. "If we could do it how we want to, we'd be, like, totally preggo right now," she joked.
Until then, the star is making appearances on shows like Songland, which airs tonight on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
Kylie Jenner Sets the Record Straight on What She and Alex Rodriguez Really Talked About at the Met Gala
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?