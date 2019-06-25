NeNe Leakes Is Not Leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Jun. 25, 2019 4:53 PM
NeNe Leakes isn't going anywhere.
Despite reports that she was suspended from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe says she will be back in season 12.
"I have never been suspended," she told Vic Jagger on the Majic Radio Show this week. "And I am on season 12. Thank you very much."
She also does not have a spinoff in the works, as far as she knows.
"If I've gotten a spinoff, they haven't told me yet, and I need them to call me...If I had a spinoff, I'd be happily telling you."
When E! News talked to Andy Cohen, executive producer extraordinaire, at the Watch What Happens Live 10 year anniversary celebration, he was quick to name NeNe as the housewife he hopes never leaves the franchise, and he named her as his favorite WWHL guest.
"Our guest who's been on more than anybody else in 10 years is NeNe Leakes, and she's been here 36 times, which for me is akin to having 36 nights off, because it's always a night off when she's here," he said.
When we asked which housewife spills the most tea, it was NeNe once again.
"It's why she's always here."
So why all the rumors of NeNe's departure?
In an episode of RHOA that aired in March, NeNe was shown ripping a cameraman's shirt when he went into her closet, following Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams, after she told everyone not to go into her closet.
"Hell no," NeNe had yelled to Kandi after she asked to see the closet. "My closet is not together."
She defended her actions on WWHL right after the episode aired.
"How are you going to overreact in your own home? If I tell you to visit me and sit right here, you need to sit right here. You don't have the right to go through my house to open my doors, my closets, my pantries, none of that."
At the season 11 reunion, Porsha revealed that the altercation was more than just a ripped shirt, and said that NeNe pushed her and ripped her belt off, and accused NeNe of "choking up the producer."
That incident, combined with NeNe's open disdain for many of her castmates, which she was candid about in an interview with E! News back in April, provided plenty of fuel to rumors that Leakes might not return to the show, along with the fact that NeNe didn't start filming for season 12 until a little later than the rest of the cast.
A rep for Leakes told E! News that the reason for the delayed start had to do with active contract negotiations, and there was "absolutely no truth" to the rumors of a suspension.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo.
E! and Bravo are both part of the NBC Universal family.
