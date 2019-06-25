Stormi Webster and True Thompson Are the Cutest BFFs in These Adorable Pics

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jun. 25, 2019 4:16 PM

True Thompson, Stormi Webster

Cuteness overload! Stormi Webster and True Thompson enjoyed some BFF time on Tuesday.

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian took to their Instagram Stories to share sweet photos and videos of their daughters spending time together on what appeared to be a farm. In the social media posts, Stormi, 16 months, and True, 14 months, could be seen standing alongside of each other as they looked at the animals.

"my heart," Kylie captioned a video of her daughter sharing a hug with her cousin.

For Tuesday's adventure, True wore a dress and cardigan, while Stormi donned a T-shirt from dad Travis Scott's Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour.

True Thompson's Most Memorable Moments

Let's take a look at all of the adorable pics from Stormi and True's BFF adventure!

True Thompson, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Too Cute

Stormi and True share a hug at the petting zoo.

True Thompson, Dream Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Dream Come True

"BFF Cousins," the Good American founder captions the cute pic

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Dream Kardashian

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Bear Hugs

Dream wraps her arms around True in a warm embrace.

Dream Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Field Trip

Firefighters have never seen a cuter duo.

North West, Penelope Disick, Candy Land Birthday Party 2019

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Sugar & Spice

Life as a Kardashian has never looked sweeter.

True Thompson, North West, Penelope Disick

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Pool Day

Summer is made for days by the pool.

North West, True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Devilishly Sweet

North shows her cousin how to find the perfect pose.

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Girl Talk

Watch out! These two will be talking any day now!

Chicago West, Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Training Wheels

Learning to walk has never been easier.

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Beanie Babies

Boots, sweaters and a good friend are all you need to stay warm in the winter.

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram

Island Living

With Bali as their backdrop there was no way they could resist posing for an adorable pic.

Chicago West, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Sleepover!

Bring out the sleeping bags and the popcorn, cause there are a bunch of girls' nights in the Kards' future.

Saint West, Chicago West

E!

Cuddle Bug

Saint shows his little sister some brotherly love.

Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram

Baby Sharks

These three know all the words to "Baby Shark," even if they can't say them yet.

Saint West, Chicago West, True Thompson, Stormi Webster

Twitter

Yeezy's Next Top Models

With a designer for a dad, these kids are always in the coolest styles.

Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Chicago West, Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Instagram

Tea Time

There's nothing better than some sweet treats and a chill day with the cousins.

Chicago West, True Thompson, Stormi Webster, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Triplets

It's easy to see why the three babies have been named "The Triplets."

