Show Me the Movies! Check Out Tom Cruise's Most Iconic Roles Over the Last Three Decades

Show me the birthday!

Today is Tom Cruise's birthday—he's turning 57 years old—which means everyone should be showing him some birthday love and quoting his iconic movies.

From "show me the money" to "I feel the need...the need for speed," Cruise's most memorable film roles come with some pretty great lines and it really makes us love him and his work even more.

Beginning in the '80s, the New York native has been a Hollywood staple and we are grateful that he is. He's made girls swoon in films like Risky Business and Top Gun and kicked butt in action movies like Mission: Impossible and Jack Reacher.

He's been nominated for three Academy Awards for his work in Magnolia, Jerry Maguire and Born on the Fourth of July, and let's be honest, he could've been nominated for way more based on his epic catalog of work.