Is The Simple Life Coming Back With Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan? Not So Fast...

If it ever happens, a revival of The Simple Life would come at a time when TV nostalgia is at an all-time high. MTV, which recently aired a reality series starring Lohan, revived fellow early 2000s reality mainstay The Hills as The Hills: New Beginnings. Netflix found critical and mainstream success with by rebooting makeover reality show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy as Queer Eye.

Meanwhile, the fate of Lohan Beach Club is up on the air, E! learned MTV was trying to rework some aspects of the show, but ran into creative differences. "The show was moving into a new direction, perhaps not enough drama in my life for reality TV formula (as that's not where I am in my life) the drama. And for the club, we are simply moving the focus to a brand new and exciting location in Athens and also a new location and partnership to be announced in Mykonos. It's all positive," Lohan said in a statement to E! News via her representative.