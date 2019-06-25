Serena Williams Scores Wheaties Cereal Box Cover

Talk about a breakfast of champions!

Wheaties unveiled the latest edition of its classic cereal box on Tuesday and announced that Serena Williams is its new cover star.

"I am so excited to be on the cover of the next Wheaties box," Williams said via a press release. "I have dreamt of this since I was a young woman and it's an honor to join the ranks of some of America's most decorated athletes. I hope my image on this iconic orange box will inspire the next generation of girls and athletes to dream big."

It's no surprise the General Mills brand picked the tennis pro. After all, she has 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and four Olympic gold medals. She's also an entrepreneur, a philanthropist and a mother to 1-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

"Serena exemplifies all of the personal attributes that Wheaties looks for when choosing who its next champion will be," said Tiffani Daniels, marketing manager for Wheaties. "On the court she has been named the women's most valuable player seven times, while off the court she uses her voice to inspire and spark change to make the world a better place."