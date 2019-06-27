Trisha Yearwood's Decor Line Is About to Make Your House a Home

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Trisha Yearwood is a woman of many talents.

As a country music singer, author, actress and Food Network host, there is no doubt the A-list star has a variety of skills.

This year, however, she's adding furniture designer to that list.

Trisha has partnered with Birch Lane to create a unique furniture line available now. The collection incorporates a palate of a grey wash, a farmhouse blue wash and a light grey/white wash for bedroom, kitchen and dining, occasional and accent furniture.

"I think we've redefined casual, elegant comfort with our furniture lines," Trisha shared in a Q&A with Birch Lane about her new collection. "I'm very proud that you can walk into a room full of Trisha Yearwood furniture and be blown away by how beautiful it is, and still plop down on a sofa or oversized chair and feel like you're on a vacation."