This Married at First Sight Couple's Virginity Convo Is Awkward AF

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jun. 26, 2019 5:00 AM
It's time to let the secrets out!
Just a few short days after getting Married at First Sight, Keith Manley and Iris Caldwell are still learning more about each other.
And based on an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, it's time to come clean about a certain topic.
"My wife is perfect. She's very attractive. Already, there's immediate chemistry," Keith shared after saying "I Do" at The Alexander Homestead. "But Iris doesn't know that I know that she's a virgin but I don't want to bring it up until she's ready to talk about it because I don't really know what her expectations are when it comes to having sex for the first time."
So how's this going to go?
Before leaving for their honeymoon at Pineapple Beach Club Antigua, the pair cuddle up in bed together where Iris asks her husband to share a secret that you could only tell your wife.
Lifetime/Kinetic Content
"I don't have a whole lot of secrets," Keith replied. "What about yourself?"
While you're going to have to watch the new episode tonight to find out, all signs point to bride ready to speak her truth.
"I am very anxious right now. I want to tell him about my virginity but I just don't know how he's going to react," she told the cameras. "You ready to get this from your wife?"
Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday nights at 8:30 p.m. only on Lifetime.
