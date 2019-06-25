Etika's YouTube Friends React to Tragic News of His Death

The YouTube community is in mourning after a familiar face was found dead in New York City.

Earlier today, the NYPD confirmed the tragic passing of Desmond Amofah better known as Etika.

"On Monday, June 24, 2019 at approximately 1818 hours, police responded to a 911 call for a person floating in the waters in the vicinity of South Street Seaport in the confines of the 1st Precinct," authorities said in a statement. "Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive, unidentified male at the location. NYPD Harbor removed the male to the Pier 16 where EMS pronounced him deceased. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing."

Once police confirmed Etika was found deceased, YouTube and its stars couldn't help but pay tribute.