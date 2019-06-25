Etika's YouTube Friends React to Tragic News of His Death

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jun. 25, 2019

The YouTube community is in mourning after a familiar face was found dead in New York City.

Earlier today, the NYPD confirmed the tragic passing of Desmond Amofah better known as Etika.

"On Monday, June 24, 2019 at approximately 1818 hours, police responded to a 911 call for a person floating in the waters in the vicinity of South Street Seaport in the confines of the 1st Precinct," authorities said in a statement. "Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive, unidentified male at the location. NYPD Harbor removed the male to the Pier 16 where EMS pronounced him deceased. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing."

Once police confirmed Etika was found deceased, YouTube and its stars couldn't help but pay tribute.

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

"We mourn the loss of Etika, a beloved member of our gaming creator community," YouTube Creators said in a statement on Twitter. "All of us at YouTube are sending condolences to his loved ones and fans."

Take a look at just some of the touching memories and tributes being shared online below.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Etika's family during this difficult time.

