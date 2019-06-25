RHOC's Gina Kirschenheiter Requests Restraining Order After Estranged Husband's Arrest

Gina Kirschenheiter's relationship with Matthew Kirschenheiter just got a bit more complicated.

E! News can confirm the Real Housewives of Orange County star's estranged husband was arrested over the weekend and booked into an Orange County jail.

According to jail records obtained by E! News, Matthew's bail was $0 and he was released the next morning.

While he has not yet been officially charged with a crime, The Blast reports that his arrest had to do with suspicion of domestic violence.

E! News has reached out to Gina's team for comment. Matthew's arrest comes just days before Gina filed a protective order in Orange County Superior Court against the father of her children.