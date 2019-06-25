Laverne Cox and Boyfriend Break Up After "Much Soul Searching and Tears"

Laverne Cox and her boyfriend have decided to go their separate ways.

On Tuesday morning, the Orange Is the New Black star and Kyle Draper announced their breakup in a joint statement through social media.

"@thekyledraper and I have broken up. After much soul searching and tears from both of us, we have decided it's time for us to go our separate ways. We decided we should make a public statement since our relationship was public in ways neither of us anticipated," Laverne shared with her followers. "This is that public statement. We know our relationship meant so much to so many people, especially trans folks, giving them hope that this kind of love is possible for them as well. That hope, the hope for love has not waned for me in the face of this breakup but rather is fortified."

She continued, "Knowing that we are both capable of giving and receiving love with this level of kindness, respect, trust, affection, depth, and intensity has been so healing and life affirming for us both. I am so grateful we were open to love and for every moment we had together."