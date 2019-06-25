Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin Opens Up About Her Eating Disorder Recovery

Amelia Gray Hamlin is opening up about her recovery, just over a year after going public with her eating disorder.

In late March 2018, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin—who was just 16 at the time—took to Instagram to reveal her past battle with anorexia. In her post, Amelia shared two photos of herself in a bikini, one present day shot and one from a year prior.

"Last year at this time there was no doubt that I was not okay," she shared. "Not only physically but also mentally."

Now, Amelia, 18, is reflecting on her Instagram post in a piece for Glamour, explaining how sharing her story with the world helped in her recovery.