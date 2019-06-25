Why Tom Holland Will Never Ever Workout With Jake Gyllenhaal Again

With great power, comes great responsibility…and some seriously sore muscles.

In China doing press for Spider-Man: Far From Home, co-stars Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal decided to hit the gym together. Totally fine and normal, right? Well…

"I didn't want to go because Jake Gyllenhaal is ripped," Holland, 23, revealed during an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. "And I'm really competitive."

Actually, really competitive may be an understatement and needless to say, this simple gym outing turned really aggressive really quickly. After warming up their abs and legs—"I'm roasting," recalled the Brit. "I'm finished."—Gyllenhaal insisted the duo head to the treadmills for a "quick mile," said Holland. "I'm like, ‘A mile? Are we pressed for time? C'mon, let's do two.' So, Immediately I'm regretting suggesting doing two miles….And there's, like, a law in the gym that you can't run slower than the guy next to you. You just can't."