Khloe Kardashian Says She's Found the ''Beauty'' in Life After Tristan Thompson Scandal

In every cloud there's a silver lining.

As upsetting as some scandals can be, Khloe Kardashian has managed to overcome the biggest challenges that life has thrown at her, including Tristan Thompson's infidelities. And ahead of Sunday night's emotional episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, True Thompson's mom revealed that she is staying positive about the experience.

"Life is about ups and downs and I don't think I planned—obviously, I didn't plan for any of this to happen—but the beauty is that we can survive anything in life and it's about a strong mindset and a good support system," the reality star shared at the opening night of the night lounge, novelle at Mohigan Sun.

She added, "Life is great so you just gotta find the beauty in it."