Lizzo Says She Is Staying True to Herself Even After Massive "Glow-Up''

For Lizzo, the "Truth Hurts," but it can also set you free.

E! News caught up with the chart-topping singer on the 2019 BET Awards red carpet, where she opened up about staying true to herself amid a massive "glow-up." And her red carpet appearance is proof of that!

"Last year I came to the BET Awards, I tried to go to the carpet and the carpet closed and they were like, 'You gotta just go inside'," she shared. "And now I'm on the carpet doing all these interviews, taking all these pictures, feeling like that bitch, nominated and performing on the main stage. I couldn't ask for a better glow up."

In terms of her career the star has truly come a long way, but that doesn't mean she's changed as a person, especially when it comes to her candid nature. She told E!, "You know, I've always been TMI."