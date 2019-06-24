John Stamos Calls Lori Loughlin's College Scandal a "Difficult Situation"

John Stamos is speaking out about the college scandal involving Lori Loughlin.

The actor spent many years working alongside on-screen wife Loughlin on Full House, starring as Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky. The pair also reunited in recent years on the Netflix spin-off series, Fuller House, which is currently in production on its final season. So, how is the show dealing with Loughlin's absence amid the scandal?

"We haven't yet," Stamos, who is also a producer on the show, told Entertainment Tonight's Nancy O'Dell, "I haven't been on the show yet, so, it hasn't come up."

Stamos went on to say he's going to "talk to some people" this week and try to "figure it out."