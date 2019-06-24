Here's Why Fans Are Doubting Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau's Engagement

"Nothing is a sure thing without seeing the ring(s) up close, but everything about this little clip says 'fake.' You can see the exaggerated sparkling light reflecting off of something in the bottom right of the frame in the beginning of the clip," Ira Weissman, founder of The Diamond Pro, estimated to E! News. "This is exactly what you would want to use to try to enhance the sparkle of a simulated diamond to make it look like the real thing. Plus, the glassy look of the very large center stone as it's brought closer to the camera also points heavily towards it being a cubic zirconia."

Jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley added, "Whether or not Ms. Mongeau's engagement ring is real, a rectangular cushion cut center stone is always an excellent choice! However, the Kira Kira app can only add so much sparkle to a lifeless stone; this is very like a simulant (CZ) or a lab-created white sapphire, which retails around $200."

E! News has reached out to Jake and Tana's team for comment.