Inside Barack and Michelle Obama's Summer Getaway With George and Amal Clooney

Hollywood and Washington D.C. are colliding this travel season.

As former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama continued their European vacation over the weekend, the couple was able to spend some time with a few familiar faces.

Lo and behold, George Clooney and Amal Clooney happily helped give the couple one very special weekend.

E! News has learned the Obamas arrived Saturday where they had a dinner at George's place where food was prepared by several Italian chefs.

On Sunday, there was time to enjoy the pool, lunch in the garden and dinner at Villa D'Este, which is one of George's favorite restaurants.