Whoops! Dr. Phil Just Revealed Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Wedding Date

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jun. 24, 2019 1:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Dr. Phil, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding countdown is officially underway.

The 29-year-old singer and the 23-year-old Game of Thrones star are getting ready to tie the knot in Paris. While many of the details surrounding their big day have been kept under wraps, Dr. Phil McGraw recently gave away a major clue about the couple's date.

It all happened on Saturday. Sophie had posted a picture of herself packing on the PDA with Joe in front of the Eiffel Tower on Instagram. After seeing the sweet snapshot, Dr. Phil couldn't resist leaving a quick comment. 

"Easy now! 1 week to go," he wrote underneath the photo. "Ha! See you at the wedding."

Soon, several followers called out the talk-show host for spilling the beans. 

"@drphil spoiler alert!!!" wrote one fan.

"@drphil dropped the bomb!" wrote another. 

Some fans even compared Dr. Phil to Diplo, who posted footage of Sophie and Joe's Las Vegas wedding back in May and totally leaked their secret ceremony.

"HAHA! When Dr. Phil Blows up your spot!!" one follower wrote. "Damn these two can't catch a break keeping a secret between him & Diplo. How in the world did they keep the JoBros coming back [a] secret for so long?!"

Others were just surprised he scored an invite.

"I'm confused how Dr. Phil got that invite. LOL," wrote a follower.

Watch

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Show PDA in France Ahead of Wedding No. 2

It looks like Dr. Phil won't be the only celebrity in attendance. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra also posted pictures of themselves enjoying the City of Love. In addition, Maisie Williams has hinted she's in the wedding party

The celebrations already seem to be well underway. On Monday, the groom posted a picture of himself enjoying a river cruise with his bride-to-be.

We can't wait until the big day!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Sophie Turner , Joe Jonas , Dr. Phil , Top Stories , Apple News , Weddings

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bella Thorne, Tana Mongeau

Bella Thorne Wishes Ex Tana Mongeau Happy Birthday Amid Engagement Speculation

Big Little Lies, Season 2, Episode 3

Please Just Watch This Video Of the Big Little Lies Women Analyzing Their Own Show

Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Heading to Asia

George Clooney, Barack Obama

Inside Barack and Michelle Obama's Summer Getaway With George and Amal Clooney

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff Receives Apology "Dick" From Fiancé Matthew Koma After Argument

Chris Randone, Krystal Nielson

Bachelor in Paradise's Krystal Nielson Opens Up About Married Life With Chris Randone

YouTube Stars Jake Paul & Tana Mongeau Are Engaged

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.