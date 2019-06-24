Willow Smith Says She Loves Men and Women "Equally"

Polyamory is on the red table.

For the newest installment of Jada Pinkett Smith's headline-sparking and always candid Red Table Talk, the actress, her daughter Willow Smith and "Gammy" Adrienne Banfield Norris have taken on the topic of polyamorous relationships with one throuple, a man and two women, as their episode's guests.

At one point in the conversation, 18-year-old Willow is asked how she would see the dynamics of the genders if she were in a throuple—a consensual polyamorous romance between three people—or an open relationship.

"I love men and women equally and so I would definitely want one man, one woman," she explained. "I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people. I'm not the kind of person that is constantly looking for new sexual experiences. I focus a lot on the emotional connection and I feel like if I were to find two people of the different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don't feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more."