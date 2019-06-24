Halsey Gets Real About Sobriety, Pregnancy and Surviving Sexual Assault

Halseyis an open book.

As the cover star of Rolling Stone's "Hot Issue," the songstress got candid on her life today—and seemingly no topic was off limits. At the time of the interview, she was in an "extended manic period," according to the magazine, as a result of bipolar disorder. However, the 24-year-old knew it would eventually end.

"I know I'm just going to get f--king depressed and be boring again soon," she said in the interview, referencing the mood swings of the disorder. "And I hate that that's a way of thinking. Every time I wake up and realize I'm back in a depressive episode, I'm bummed. I'm like, 'F--k. F--k! This is where we're going now? OK....'"

The songstress has made changes to her lifestyle as of late, Rolling Stone revealing she does not smoke weed, drink hard alcohol or do drugs. "I support my whole family," she told the magazine. "I have multiple houses, I pay taxes, I run a business. I just can't be out getting f--ked up all the time."