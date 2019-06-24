90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3 Is Full of Drama and Returning Faces

Do you have room in your life for another batch of Americans falling in love with foreigners? You better, because 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will be back before you know it and E! News has your exclusive first look at the third season of the hit reality series premiering Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. on TLC

Before the 90 Days follows couples ahead of their march down the aisle with a K-1 visa in hand. This season features many newcomers to the series, as well as veterans Angela and Darcey, all looking for love and happiness…usually with the help of a screen.