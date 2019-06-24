Bold Colors, Mini Dresses & Sexy Suits Rocked the 2019 BET Awards Red Carpet: Which Look Was Your Favorite?

Instagram
It's just another manic Monday, but at least this Monday we have something to talk about...the 2019 BET Awards!
On Sunday, stars from the entertainment and sports world took over the blue carpet at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater to celebrate this year's BET Awards and the show itself was totally lit.
With epic and touching performances from Cardi B and John Legend and Mary J. Blige taking home the Lifetime Achievement Award there was always something to celebrate at this show. Our favorite part however was the red-hot fashions throughout the night.
Celebrities like singer Ciara and Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi for example were so hot we can't stop talking about their looks.
Ciara rocked a red-orange frock by Jean Paul Gaultier while Shahidi gave off winter and summer vibes with her saucy Prabal Gurung sweater and blue sequined skirt combo and Christian Louboutin heels, and they were just the tip of the iceberg when it came to killer BET Awards ensembles.
Blige, who was the star of the night (in our opinion), rocked an Alberta Ferretti Grecian style gown that was a serious showstopper but again, she wasn't the only one who caught our attention on the carpet.
H.E.R. donned a sexy silk suit look by Natori that we're still thinking about while Legend sported a grey suit that was sleek and very well-suited for his dapper personality.
Some of our other favorites include Karrueche Tran, who showed up in a bold yellow suit, and Eva Marcille, who showed off her baby bump in a pretty pink gown by Michael Costello.
Lastly, we were totally envious of how great Meagan Good looked in her outfit choice, which was a sexy, red mini dress by Santina-Nicole.
Check out all of the best dressed stars from the award show below and then vote for your favorite look of the night!
imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Lil Nas X
The rapper was far from that old town road in this bright getup.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Ciara
Now this is a level up: The singer wowed in red-orange.
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
Yara Shahidi
Grown-ish's star looked more than just style-ish.
Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
Mary J. Blige
The woman of the evening: Blige, set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award during the show, turning heads in a Grecian gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
La La Anthony
The actress was looked powerful in a gold and black mini dress.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
H.E.R.
The singer-songwriter proved the sun never sets on a badass.
Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
John Legend
The singer looked nothing short of legendary in his suit.
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Lizzo
Turns out, the "Juice" singer is 100 percent chic in this sexy mini dress with a matching hat.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Karrueche Tran
The model slipped into an all yellow suit.
Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
Justine Skye
The singer dared to rock an embroidered, sheer black dress.
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
Eva Marcille
Real Housewives of Atlanta's star cradled her baby bump and showed some serious leg in a pink gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Meagan Good
The Shazam! actress stunned in a monochromatic, belted mini.