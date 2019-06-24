Bold Colors, Mini Dresses & Sexy Suits Rocked the 2019 BET Awards Red Carpet: Which Look Was Your Favorite?

It's just another manic Monday, but at least this Monday we have something to talk about...the 2019 BET Awards!

On Sunday, stars from the entertainment and sports world took over the blue carpet at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater to celebrate this year's BET Awards and the show itself was totally lit.

With epic and touching performances from Cardi B and John Legend and Mary J. Blige taking home the Lifetime Achievement Award there was always something to celebrate at this show. Our favorite part however was the red-hot fashions throughout the night.

Celebrities like singer Ciara and Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi for example were so hot we can't stop talking about their looks.

Ciara rocked a red-orange frock by Jean Paul Gaultier while Shahidi gave off winter and summer vibes with her saucy Prabal Gurung sweater and blue sequined skirt combo and Christian Louboutin heels, and they were just the tip of the iceberg when it came to killer BET Awards ensembles. 

Blige, who was the star of the night (in our opinion), rocked an Alberta Ferretti Grecian style gown that was a serious showstopper but again, she wasn't the only one who caught our attention on the carpet.

H.E.R. donned a sexy silk suit look by Natori that we're still thinking about while Legend sported a grey suit that was sleek and very well-suited for his dapper personality.

Some of our other favorites include Karrueche Tran, who showed up in a bold yellow suit, and Eva Marcille, who showed off her baby bump in a pretty pink gown by Michael Costello.

Lastly, we were totally envious of how great Meagan Good looked in her outfit choice, which was a sexy, red mini dress by Santina-Nicole.

Check out all of the best dressed stars from the award show below and then vote for your favorite look of the night!

Lil Nas X

The rapper was far from that old town road in this bright getup.

Ciara

Now this is a level up: The singer wowed in red-orange.

Yara Shahidi

Grown-ish's star looked more than just style-ish.

Mary J. Blige

The woman of the evening: Blige, set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award during the show, turning heads in a Grecian gown. 

La La Anthony

The actress was looked powerful in a gold and black mini dress.

H.E.R.

The singer-songwriter proved the sun never sets on a badass.

John Legend

The singer looked nothing short of legendary in his suit.

Lizzo

Turns out, the "Juice" singer is 100 percent chic in this sexy mini dress with a matching hat.

Karrueche Tran

The model slipped into an all yellow suit. 

Justine Skye

The singer dared to rock an embroidered, sheer black dress.

Eva Marcille

Real Housewives of Atlanta's star cradled her baby bump and showed some serious leg in a pink gown.

Meagan Good

The Shazam! actress stunned in a monochromatic, belted mini. 

2019 BET Awards: Best Dressed
Which celebrity won the 2019 BET Awards red carpet?
40.0%
6.7%
0.0%
6.7%
13.3%
20.0%
6.7%
6.7%
