The Family Chantel Drama Continues in Intense New 90 Day Fiancé Spinoff Sneak Peek

The drama between Chantel, Pedro and their families is just getting started—and is too big to contain on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season four. Now, Chantel, Pedro and their families are getting their own spinoff, The Family Chantel, beginning Monday, July 22.

This is the first 90 Day spinoff centered on an individual couple.

In The Family Chantel, the drama picks up right where it left off on Happily Ever After? season four. Chantel and Pedro are still trying to work through their issues and create a life together in Atlanta. This season of Happily Ever After? featured Chantel in the Dominican Republic, having multiple confrontations with Pedro's family and learning some information about Pedro's family's alleged plans to snare an American girl in a marriage trap. In the spinoff, Chantel tells her family all about what she's learned, which doesn't sit well with her family.