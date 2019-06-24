EXCLUSIVE!

Will Jed's Romantic Serenade Sweep Hannah Off Her Feet on The Bachelorette?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jun. 24, 2019 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Jed Wyatt's got somebody on his mind: Hannah Brown.

In the above exclusive sneak peek of The Bachelorette, Jed takes matters into his own hands to get some time with Hannah.

"I miss Hannah," he says. "It's really hard to see her go on dates with other people. I know I just saw her yesterday, but, like, I'm falling for this girl. I'm just, like, trying to figure it all out. It's hard to put into words, but I just know that I'm going to do whatever I can to get to spend time with Hannah."

Watch

Hannah Brown Plays Bachelorette Edition of 'Chubby Bunny'

Whatever it takes? That involves taking to the streets to serenade Hannah outside her window. At first his only audience is a cat, but eventually Hannah comes around to the late-night visit…or does she?

"I'll be your Mr. Right, girl," Jed sings to Hannah.

He also sings he'll never tell a lie, which many may find a bit, well, difficult to believe considering the allegations that he was in a relationship when he joined the show.

"I wanna come inside," he sings.

The Bachelorette

ABC

And what does Hannah do? Click play on the video above to find out.

The Bachelorette's Monday, June 24 episode also features Hannah dealing with last week's drama while in Riga, Latvia on the Baltic Sea. Viewers will see her go on a one-on-one date sans clothing, but the suitor at the center of it all kisses and tells. That's not going to go over well.

Meanwhile, a group date to Riga Central Market, Hannah rewards another suitor who gives her flowers—and kisses. Two rivals will face off in a wrist wrestling march and a final one-on-one date follows in a traditional Latvian spa.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Hannah Brown , The Bachelorette , TV , Top Stories , Reality TV , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Brody Jenner, The Hills: New Beginnings

Get a Taste of The Hills: New Beginnings Drama With the First 3 Minutes of the Series

The Family Chantel, Chantel and Pedro, 90 Day Fiance

The Family Chantel Drama Continues in Intense New 90 Day Fiancé Spinoff Sneak Peek

Exclusive: "The Family Chantel" Sneak Peek

Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox Tease Friends Reunion During Girls' Night

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Mary Louise Is Up to No Good on Big Little Lies

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

Jay Admits to Cheating on Ashley on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Rihanna, Seth Meyers

Why Rihanna and Seth Meyers' Epic Day Drinking Video Almost Didn't Happen

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.