Granger Smith's Wife Reflects on Returning to "Daily Life" After 3-Year-Old Son's Death

It's been less than three weeks since Granger Smith's 3-year-old son, River Kelly Smith, died in a tragic drowning accident at their home in Georgetown, Texas. Now, the family is learning how to carry on and get back to "daily life" without the singer's youngest son.

Granger's wife, Amber Smith, opened up about this transition in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday.

The post showed her daughter London and her son Lincoln standing next to a giant tyrannosaurus rex fossil at the Field Museum in Chicago. Amber explained the family members had decided to make the trip in River's honor.

"This dinosaur was discovered in FAITH, South Dakota by a woman named Sue. And he died by a River," she captioned the post. "Open your eyes and you will see signs all around you. We think just maybe, Riv is having the best time of his life in Heaven with this."