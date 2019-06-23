2019 BET Awards: Mary J. Blige Proves She's a True Queen While Receiving Lifetime Achievement Award

Mary J. Blige took home an especially meaningful prize at the 2019 BET Awards tonight: the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

The icon was introduced at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater by none other than Rihanna, who raved of Blige's influence on her own career: "On behalf of all the women who came after you, like myself, thank you for being you so we could feel comfortable being ourselves."

While the crowd stood and applauded, Blige took the stage and thanked BET, her family and her friends. "When you have a lifetime of achievements," she admitted. "There's no way you could have done it alone." And to her fans, she said, "Thank you for weathering these storms with me and rejoicing with me when I have a victory."

"People always ask how do I sustain and stay relevant in this industry," continued the 48-year-old legend. "It's because, although I am a leader, a queen, a living legend, although I'm all these things, I'm a servant as well and I'm here to serve. Being a servant is not always glamorous or popular but it's a job and the assignment I was given. It's because in order to be an authority I had to learn to come under authority. It's because when the glory is placed on me I give it back to god immediately. This journey has always been bigger than me. My mission has not only to survive but, right now, it's to thrive and continue to make history while I do."