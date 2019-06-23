BET Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Stars such as Lizzo, Eva Marcille, Meagan Good and Angela Simmons hit the red, well, technically blue carpet on Saturday for the 2019 BET Awards.

The annual ceremony, celebrating celebrates black entertainers in music, television, movies, and sports, takes place in Santa Monica, California will air on Sunday evening.

The show will feature performances from Lizzo and as well as from Cardi B, Migos, DJ Khaled, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Lil Nas X.

Cardi B, Migos, and Lizzo, are also among the BET Award nominees. Others include Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Solange, Drake, Meek Milll, SZA, Teyana Taylor, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Childish Gambino, and Chloe X Halle.

Mary J. Blige will also receive the BET Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition, the late Nipsey Hussle will also be honored posthumously with the Humanitarian Award for the work he did for his community over the years.

Regina Hall is hosting the show. Presenters included Lena Waithe, Taraji P. Henson, Yara Shahidi, Morris Chestnut and Marsai Martin.