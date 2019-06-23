BET Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 23, 2019 3:04 PM

Stars such as LizzoEva Marcille, Meagan Good and Angela Simmons hit the red, well, technically blue carpet on Saturday for the 2019 BET Awards.

The annual ceremony, celebrating celebrates black entertainers in music, television, movies, and sports, takes place in Santa Monica, California will air on Sunday evening.

The show will feature performances from Lizzo and as well as from Cardi BMigosDJ KhaledBilly Ray Cyrus, and Lil Nas X.

Cardi B, Migos, and Lizzo, are also among the BET Award nominees. Others include Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Solange, Drake, Meek Milll, SZA, Teyana Taylor, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Childish Gambino, and Chloe X Halle.

Mary J. Blige will also receive the BET Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition, the late Nipsey Hussle will also be honored posthumously with the Humanitarian Award for the work he did for his community over the years.

Regina Hall is hosting the show. Presenters included Lena Waithe, Taraji P. Henson, Yara Shahidi, Morris Chestnut and Marsai Martin.

See photos of stars on the red carpet at the 2019 BET Awards:

Ciara, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Ciara

The singer showcases a fierce orange look.

Lil Nas X, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Lil Nas X

The rapper showcases an eclectic look.

Saweetie, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Saweetie

The rapper poses in a pink and blue outfit.

Mary J. Blige, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Mary J. Blige

The singer looks gorgeous in a a Grecian gown.

Blac Chyna, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Blac Chyna

The glamour model shows some leg.

Yara Shahidi, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Yara Shahidi

The actress glitters in blue.

DJ Khaled, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

DJ Khaled

The music artist and record producer strikes a pose.

Anderson Paak, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Anderson Paak

The singer gives a thumbs up.

Tyga, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Tyga

The rapper poses on the blue carpet.

La La Anthony, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

La La Anthony

The star turns heads with this glamorous look.

H.E.R., 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

H.E.R.

The singer strikes a pose.

June Ambrose, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

June Ambrose

The celebrity stylist and costume designer has got her eye on you.

Fantasia, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Fantasia

The singer and former American Idol winner poses in a daring look.

Vanessa Simmons, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Vanessa Simmons

Rev. Run's daughter sports a trendy suit.

John Legend, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

John Legend

The singer is a silver fox!

Megan Thee Stallion, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper glitters in gold.

Draya Michele, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET

Draya Michele

The actress and former Basketball Wives LA star shows some skin in a black gown.

Lyric Ross, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Lyric Ross

The actress looks elegant in a white gown.

Lizzo, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Lizzo

The singer and rapper has arrived!

Karrueche Tran, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Karrueche Tran

The actress and model showcases a sunny style.

Justine Skye, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Justine Skye

The singer turns heads with this sheer, printed look.

Meagan Good, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Meagan Good

The actress is red hot!

Eva Marcille, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Eva Marcille

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and model, who is pregnant with her third child, showcases her baby bump in a lilac gown.

Nesly, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nesly

The music artist shows some skin in this white ensemble.

Rico Nasty, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Rico Nasty

The rapper strikes a pose.

Tanika Ray, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tanika Ray

The TV personality is all smiles.

Parker McKenna Posey, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Parker McKenna Posey

The actress is seeing red.

Tetona Jackson, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Tetona Jackson

The actress pairs a yellow blazer with a mesh skirt and pink and black polka-dotted pumps.

DDG, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

DDG

The rapper sports a colorful style.

Karen Obilom, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Karen Obilom

The actress sports a daring look.

Jidenna, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Jidenna

The rapper showcases a bright style.

Rick Ross, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Rick Ross

The rapper and record executive showcases an eclectic look.

Angela Simmons, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Angela Simmons

Rev. Run's daughter showcases a colorful look.

RJ Walker, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

RJ Walker

The Atlanta actor strikes a pose.

Karen Civil, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Karen Civil

The social media marketing strategist and friend and business partner of late rapper Nipsey Hussle strikes a pose.

Tequan Richmond, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Tequan Richmond

The actor and rapper is all smiles.

Doja Cat, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Doja Cat

Meow!

The 2019 BET Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

