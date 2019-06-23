Nipsey Hussle's Daughter Emani Pays Tribute to Late Dad at Elementary School Graduation

Instagram / Samantha Smith
Nipsey Hussle's daughter Emani paid tribute to her late father as she graduated from elementary school this weekend.
The 10-year-old gave the rapper and his ex and her mother Tanisha Foster shout-outs in a short speech, as seen in a video posted on Instagram.
"I want to begin by sharing my thankfulness for my mom for believing in me, and my dad, for always being there for me," Emani said.
Emani lives with her aunt Samantha Smith, Nipsey's sister. She posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday a photo from the graduation, showing her and Emani—wearing her cap and gown, as well as the girl's 2 and 1/2-year-old brother Kross, whose mother is the rapper's girlfriend Lauren London.
"Baby girl growing up," Samantha wrote.
Nipsey, who was born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot dead in March shooting outside his The Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles. He was 33.
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Last weekend, Samantha and Lauren took to Instagram to pay tribute to the rapper on his children's first Father's Day without his dad.
"One of the reasons I fell in Love with You.... Your Fatherhood Today we celebrate You Love you Ermias," Lauren wrote.
"A listener. A leader. A friend. A teacher. A provider. A voice of reason. A protector. A Father. We celebrate you and lift you high with Love and Respect always Ermias," Samantha wrote.
On Sunday, Nipsey will be honored posthumously at the 2019 BET Awards with the Humanitarian Award for the work he did for his community over the years.