Britney Spears Is All Smiles in Bikini on Tropical Vacation: Inside Her Mother-Daughter Trip

It's Britney beach!

Britney Spears is looking happy and healthy as she enjoys some more R&R after months of personal turmoil.

The 37-year-old pop star and her mom Lynne Spears recently began a mother-daughter trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands in the tropical Atlantic. Britney posted on her Instagram page photos and videos of her wearing bikinis, standing on the beach and taking a dip in the crystal-clear waters.

"I made it to paradise," she said on Saturday.

"Britney was so excited to get there and was giddy when she saw how beautiful the hotel, pool and beach are," an eyewitness told E! News. "She couldn't believe her eyes and was in awe. She said she was in paradise and didn't ever want to leave."