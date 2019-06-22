Meryl Streep Gets the Sweetest 70th Birthday Tributes From Big Little Lies Co-Stars

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 22, 2019 4:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The cast of Big Little Lies is showing some big love for Meryl Streep for her birthday!

The three-time Oscar winner turned 70 on Saturday and received sweet online tributes from Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, two of her co-stars on HBO's Big Little Lies.

Streep joined the cast for season two, which began earlier this month, playing Nicole Kidman's character Celeste's mother-in-law Mary Louise, who is not a fan of Witherspoon's Madeline. Of course, in real life, it's nothing but love.

"Happy Birthday, Meryl!" Witherspoon wrote, alongside a throwback photo of Streep. "Sending so much birthday love to this talented creature! What a privilege and an honor to work with you on @biglittlelies!"

Watch

Shailene Woodley Teaches Jimmy Fallon the Meryl Streep Scream

Dern, who plays Renata on Big Little Lies, posted on her own page another throwback photo of Streep and a selfie showing the two together.

Meryl Streep, Birthday, Laura Dern

Instagram / Laura Dern

"This girl became my legend," she wrote. "And I do declare today an international holiday. Muse Day! Here here! Then I actually got to not only meet my hero but work with her. I thank the Gods. #merylstreep."

Meryl Streep, Birthday, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman

Instagram / Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon also posted on her Instagram Story videos of her, Kidman and other co-stars, such as Zoë Kravitz (Bonnie) and Adam Scott (Madeline's husband Ed) wishing Streep a happy birthday and naming their favorite films starring the actress, which included Kramer vs. Kramer, Out of Africa, Sophie's ChoiceDefending Your Life and The Devil Wears Prada.

 

Meryl Streep, Birthday, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz

Instagram / Reese Witherspoon

"We love you Meryl!" Witherspoon wrote, alongside a photo of the cast in character.

Meryl Streep, Birthday, Big Little Lies, Cast, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman

Instagram / Reese Witherspoon

Check out 70 fascinating facts about Meryl Streep.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Reese Witherspoon , Meryl Streep , Nicole Kidman , Laura Dern , Big Little Lies , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News , Zoë Kravitz , Adam Scott

Trending Stories

Latest News
Britney Spears, Turks and Caicos, Vacation

Britney Spears Is All Smiles in Bikini on Tropical Vacation: Inside Her Mother-Daughter Trip

Meryl Davis, Fedor Andreev

Olympian and DWTS Champion Meryl Davis Marries Fedor Andreev

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Show PDA in France Ahead of Wedding No. 2

Kim Kardashian, North West, Instagram

Kim Kardashian Grins and Cuddles North West in Sweet Post-Birthday Selfie

Meghan Edmonds, Jim Edmonds

Meghan King Edmonds Jokes About Being Pregnant Amid Husband Jim's Cheating Scandal

Porsha Williams, Dennis McKinley

Dennis McKinley Wishes Porsha Williams a Happy Birthday After Split

Cardi B, Hustlers, Instagram

Cardi B Showcases Even Racier Hustlers Look After Strip Club Fight Case Indictment

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.