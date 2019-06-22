Meryl Streep Gets the Sweetest 70th Birthday Tributes From Big Little Lies Co-Stars

The cast of Big Little Lies is showing some big love for Meryl Streep for her birthday!

The three-time Oscar winner turned 70 on Saturday and received sweet online tributes from Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, two of her co-stars on HBO's Big Little Lies.

Streep joined the cast for season two, which began earlier this month, playing Nicole Kidman's character Celeste's mother-in-law Mary Louise, who is not a fan of Witherspoon's Madeline. Of course, in real life, it's nothing but love.

"Happy Birthday, Meryl!" Witherspoon wrote, alongside a throwback photo of Streep. "Sending so much birthday love to this talented creature! What a privilege and an honor to work with you on @biglittlelies!"