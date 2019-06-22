Olympian and DWTS Champion Meryl Davis Marries Fedor Andreev

Jenny Anderson/WireImage
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 22, 2019 3:31 PM
Meryl Davis is married!
The Olympic ice dancing champion and former winner of Dancing With the Stars wed Russian-Canadian figure skater Fedor Andreev on Saturday in the south of France, People reported.
The two exchanged vows in front of about 95 guests in the garden of Le Mas des Poiriers, a luxuriously renovated 18th-century farmhouse on an island in Provence, the magazine said. The bride wore a sleeveless white Monique Lhuillier bridal gown with a sheer overlay and floral appliques, while the groom sported a blue suit with no tie.
Davis, 32, and Andreev, 27, got engaged in July 2017 during a hike in California after dating for more than six years. He proposed with a canary yellow diamond halo-style ring.
Davis had won the gold medal for ice dancing with partner Charlie White at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and won Dancing With the Stars season 18 months later with partner Maksim Chmerkovsky.
White, who continues to perform with Davis on tour, attended her wedding.
"It wouldn't be the same without Charlie there," Davis told People. "[He] has been a huge part of my life since I was about 8 years old—he's family."
