Why Rihanna and Seth Meyers' Epic Day Drinking Video Almost Didn't Happen

Seth Meyers admits Rihanna is the "only girl in the world" who he'd cancel his late-night show for.

Well, her and his two sons.

On Thursday, the Fenty Beauty founder appeared on the Late Night With Seth Meyers show and joined the host for an afternoon of day drinking. Naturally, the iconic duo broke the Internet with their now-viral segment, which was full of debauchery, fun and OMG moments.

However, the 45-year-old comedian told Variety that the epic video almost didn't happen.

Due to the nature of the segment, Meyers revealed "Day Drinking" is typically done on a day when they don't film his regular late-night show.

"[Rihanna] gave us a date, and historically when we've done "Day Drinking" it's been on a day without a show, because it goes without saying that it would be impossible to do a show that night," he told the publication.