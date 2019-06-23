Here's Proof Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's Fashion Risks Always Pay Off

Talk about #CoupleGoals!

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are known for their undeniable love, even being named GQ's "Sexiest Couple on Earth."

"We knew right away," Teyana shared with Vibe when discussing her marriage to the NBA star. "It just felt right."

Aside from being new parents to the adorable Junie and starring in Kanye West music videos, the couple is also constantly recognized for their incredible sense of fashion.

Whether stunning crowds at Fashion Week to being named Vogue's Best Dressed at the CFDA Awards, the duo is always a show stopper on the red carpet. In fact, the two never miss a chance to showcase their unique styles, alternating from bold streetwear to timeless modern looks.