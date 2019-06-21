Matthew Perry Has the Best Response to His "Long Dirty Fingernails" Diss

Matthew Perry totally nailed that tweet!

Earlier this week, photos surfaced online that showed the Friends star enjoying an afternoon stroll in New York City.

Daily Mail chose to focus on the actor's fingernails that they described as "long" and "dirty" and "unkempt."

Ultimately, it appears Matthew saw the story and decided to respond on social media. "I'm getting a manicure this morning. That's okay right?" he asked on Twitter. "I mean it says man right in the word."

Fans were quick to reply and defend the actor. Along the way, they couldn't help but recall a familiar Friends scene.