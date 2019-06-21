Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Welcome a Baby Girl: Find Out Her Unique Name

by Alyssa Morin | Fri., Jun. 21, 2019 1:10 PM

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Natalia Bryan, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

It's a party of six in the Bryant household!

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Laine Bryant made an exciting and special announcement on Friday afternoon about the new addition to their family. The brunette beauty welcomed her fourth child with the 40-year-old star, a baby girl. What's more? The newborn's name pays tribute to her famous father in a unique way. Their little nugget's name is Capri Kobe Bryant but it seems they plan to call her "Koko," according to the retired basketball player's Instagram post.

"Our baby girl is here," Vanessa captioned her social media post, along with a photo of her daughter's name embossed on a piece of cloth (it looks like a baby blanket).

"Capri Kobe Bryant," she said. "So thankful for our newest baby blessing. 6/20/19."

Additionally, the proud father took to social media to reveal the news about his little bundle of joy.

"We are beyond excited that our baby girl "Koko" has arrived," the retired Los Angeles Lakers star wrote, sharing the same image as his wife.

Back in January, the longtime couple announced Kobe would remain the only man in the Bryant household. The two shared the sweet and special news that they were expecting their fourth daughter. On New Year's day, the 40-year-old basketball star and his wife shared their joy on social media. "New year, new baby! Baby Mamba on the way 2019," their posts on Instagram read.

Vanessa added, "Kobe and I are so happy to add another baby blessing to our family! Bianka will have a new baby sibling to play with and Natalia and Giannaare super excited to welcome another little baby sister to love."

Congrats to the couple on the new addition to their family!

